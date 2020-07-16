The world has already lost a huge number of people owing to the COVID-19 disease and researchers are now warning us about a more deadly second wave of the viral attack. This is scary and if it happens, the world population is going to face a huge hit. Also Read - Aamna Sharif Meets Dipesh Vadodia, a COVID-19 Hero Who's Living Away From His Newborn Daughter For Last 4 Months

It is estimated that if the second wave of the coronavirus appears, approximately 120,000 people are going to lose their lives in UK. It is expected to occur during winter of 2020, says the report commissioned by the chief scientific adviser of UK, Sir Patrick Vallance.

According to the report, between September 2020 and June 2021, Britain may see a huge rise in the death rate due to COVID-19. And, it will be a 'worst-case scenario'.

Not only UK but India may also see a jump in the novel coronavirus cases in December 2020 when the winter remains at its peak in the country. According to an IANS report, AIIMS Director, Dr Randeep Guleria, has recently said that India is also vulnerable to the second wave of coronavirus and to reduce our likelihood of dying from the viral disease, we must follow the social distancing norms and take all the precautions even when the number of COVID-19 cases start to decline in the country.

Though coming of the second wave of COVID-19 is not a prediction and only a possibility, we need to be extra cautious to avoid any damage that can be non-reparable. If the potential second outbreak takes place, we are going to be in a serious trouble. The studies show, the viral disease is far from over and we should keep our arsenals ready to fight against this microscopic creature.

Notably, the novel coronavirus has affected a total of 13382020 people worldwide till now and has claimed lives of 580038. In India, the viral disease affected around 968876 people, however, a total of 24915 individuals have died till now.