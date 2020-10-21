A healthy 28-year-old father, Mario Buelna, caught a fever and started having trouble breathing in June. He soon tested positive for COVID-19. After recovering from COVID, Buelna felt weak and started vomiting. On August 1, at 3 am, he passed out on the floor of his house in Mesa, Arizona. Also Read - Road to Recovery: For 3rd Day, India's Fresh COVID-19 Infections Remain Below 60K Mark; 54,044 Cases, 717 Deaths in 24 Hours

"COVID triggered it," Buelna said the doctors told him. Buelna's ordeal and similar cases reflect a new worry about the dangerous relationship between diabetes and COVID-19 that's being urgently studied by doctors and scientists around the world. Many experts are convinced that COVID-19 can trigger the onset of diabetes – even in some adults and children who do not have the traditional risk factors.

Time and again researchers have warned that COVID can put people with diabetes at greater risk. Such patients can face much higher risks of severe illness or death if they contract the infection. US health officials in July found out that nearly 40% of people who have died with COVID-19 had diabetes. Now, cases like Buelna's suggest the connection between the diseases runs both ways.

Dr. Francesco Rubino, a diabetes researcher and chair of metabolic and bariatric surgery at King’s College London said COVID could be causing diabetes from scratch.

To unravel one of the biggest mysteries of the pandemic, an international team is collecting patients cases globally. Francesco said that more than 300 doctors have applied to share cases for review, a number he expects to grow as infections flare up again. He said that cases like Buelna’s are coming from every corner of the world, he told Reuters.

Going deeper into research, the U.S. National Institutes of Health is financing research into how the coronavirus may cause high blood sugars and diabetes.

COVID along with Diabetes is even more alarming and life-threatening. More intensive research is needed to definitively prove, beyond the mounting anecdotal evidence, that COVID-19 is triggering diabetes on a wide scale.

“We could be dealing with an entirely new form of diabetes,” said Dr. Robert Eckel, president of medicine and science at the American Diabetes Association.

A Terrifying Diagnosis

Type 1 diabetes occurs when the body’s immune system mistakenly destroys insulin-producing cells in the pancreas, preventing the regulation of blood sugar levels. About 1.6 million Americans have the disease.

Type 2 diabetes is more prevalent, afflicting about 30 million Americans. Those patients still produce insulin, but over time their cells become insulin-resistant, allowing blood sugar to rise.

Type 1 diabetes cases have previously been associated with other viral infections, including influenza and previous coronaviruses. It is known that infections can stress the body and increase blood sugar levels. But this tends to happen in people predisposed to the disease. Only some of them eventually develop diabetes, and scientists still don’t fully understand why.

This year, doctors also are seeing some people without the risk factors for type 2 diabetes – such as being older or overweight – experience a diabetic emergency after exposure to COVID-19.

In type 1 diabetes, initial symptoms can include extreme thirst, fatigue, frequent urination, and weight loss. Arthur Simis had no idea those were signs of the disease.

This summer, he and his wife, Sarah, noticed their 12-year-old son, Atticus, appeared thin and slept a lot. They figured he was stressed out from being trapped at home in the pandemic or going through a growth spurt.

On July 9, as his symptoms persisted, Arthur Simis took his son to an urgent care center near their home in Gardnerville, Nevada. The medical staff detected dangerously high blood sugar levels and ketones in his urine, both indicators that Atticus was in diabetic ketoacidosis, or DKA.

The doctor told Simis that his son needed hospital care immediately to avoid slipping into a coma from his newly diagnosed type 1. An ambulance took them 50 miles to the nearest hospital in Reno.

His father spent three nights sleeping at his side in the pediatric ICU. He sobbed on the phone to his wife, because only one parent was allowed inside, a measure to control coronavirus infections.

“How could he have diabetes?” Simis recalls asking the doctors. “It was absolutely terrifying.”

Simis believes his son had been infected by the coronavirus because the father and his wife experienced symptoms in the spring. The couple went to urgent care but never got tested for the coronavirus because of stricter testing criteria at the time. Atticus tested negative for an active coronavirus infection in the ICU, medical records show. But he was never tested for antibodies that could show whether he was exposed weeks earlier.

Doctors say that’s not unusual in a fast-moving pandemic, as they focus on individual emergencies rather than big-picture research questions. But the lack of testing in many of these cases, they say, may complicate efforts to detect whether and how the coronavirus might be causing diabetes.

Children in Intensive Care for COVID related Diabetes

The initial reports of COVID-related diabetes include more children with cases like that of Atticus.

In a study published in August, researchers at Imperial College in London and several hospitals there found that cases of type 1 diabetes among children nearly doubled to 30 from late March to early June – as the pandemic raged – compared to the same period in previous years. Five of the children tested positive for a prior coronavirus infection, but the study’s authors said many of the children were not tested.

In the United States, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles said the percentage of newly diagnosed type 2 patients who arrived in diabetic ketoacidosis, a potentially fatal buildup of acid in the blood, has nearly doubled for March through August compared to the same period in 2018 and 2019.

Dr. Lily Chao, director of the type 2 diabetes clinic there, said the hospital is still investigating whether this increase is driven by exposure to COVID-19.

Brandi Edwards, a registered nurse and diabetes educator at Alabama’s Huntsville Hospital, said calls about pediatric cases began to surge in May. Doctors summon her when a child arrives in the emergency room or ICU so she can counsel the family on insulin injections, glucose readings, and how daily life will change going forward.

“We’ve seen more type 1 cases this year than I ever remember,” Edwards said. “There were three kids in the pediatric ICU at the same time. That is so rare.”

Understanding how COVID-19 related diabetes develops

As per news agency PTI, Studies had shown that the protein ACE-2 which binds to SARS-Cov-2 and allows the virus to enter human cells is not only located in the lungs, but also in organs and tissues involved in glucose metabolisms such as the pancreas, the small intestine, the fat tissue, the liver, and the kidney.

According to the researchers, by entering these tissues, the virus may cause multiple and complex dysfunctions of glucose metabolism.

The scientists believe it is possible that the novel coronavirus may alter glucose metabolism that could complicate the condition of preexisting diabetes or lead to new mechanisms of disease.

Based on previous research, they said virus infections can also precipitate type 1 diabetes – a chronic condition in which the pancreas produces little or no insulin.

“Diabetes is one of the most prevalent chronic diseases and we are now realising the consequences of the inevitable clash between two pandemics,” said Francesco Rubino, Professor of Metabolic Surgery at King’s College London.

However, given the short period of human contact with this new coronavirus, the exact mechanism by which the virus influences glucose metabolism is still unclear, the scientists said.

According to the researchers, assessing routinely collected clinical data can help examine insulin secretory capacity, insulin resistance, and autoimmune antibody status to understand how COVID-19 related diabetes develops, its natural history, and the best management.

(Inputs from Reuters and PTI)