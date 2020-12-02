In a new study, researchers are now saying that COVID-19 can have adverse effects on pregnant women. It may deepen depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) among pregnant and postpartum women. It also shed light on the pre-natal depression before the COVID era. Also Read - Red Cross Chief Warns Against Fake News on Covid Vaccines, Refers to it as 'Second Pandemic'

The study author Cindy Liu from Brigham and Women’s Hospital in the US said, “We know the perinatal period is already a time in which women are particularly vulnerable to mental health concerns.”

Liu added, “We primarily wanted to see what factors related to the pandemic might be associated with mental health symptoms.” Also Read - Dark Chocolate to Fight COVID-19: Green Tea, Grapes And Chocolate Chemicals Can be Combined to Beat The Virus

For the results, the researchers launched the Perinatal Experiences and COVID-19 Effects Study (PEACE) to better understand the mental health and well-being of pregnant and postpartum individuals within the US during the Covid-19 pandemic. Also Read - Benefits Of Honey: Here Is Why Honey Is Great For Weight Loss, Hair And Skin

Among 1,123 of these women surveyed, the study, published in the journal Psychiatry Review, found that more than 36.4 percent reported clinically significant levels of depression.

Before the pandemic, rates of perinatal depression were generally considered to be 15-20 percent.

Furthermore, 22.7 percent reported clinically significant levels of generalized anxiety, and 10.3 percent reported symptoms above the clinical threshold for PTSD.

In particular, the researchers found that approximately nine percent of the participants reported feeling a strong sense of grief, loss, or disappointment as a result of the pandemic.

This group was roughly five times more likely to experience clinically significant measures of mental health symptoms.

More respondents (18 percent) reported being “very worried” or “extremely worried” about Covid-19 related health risks.

This group was up to over four times more likely to experience clinically significant psychiatric symptoms.

The researchers were able to examine how previous mental health diagnoses, as self-reported by the respondents, impacted these rates.

They found that those with pre-existing diagnoses were 1.6-to-3.7 times more likely to have clinically significant measures of the three conditions analyzed.

But elevated psychiatric distress was observed in participants regardless of their mental health histories.

The researchers noted that the mental health experiences during the early months of the pandemic were limited due to fears surrounding Covid-19 infection risks and halting of support services.

(With inputs from IANS)