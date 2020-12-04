COVID-19 has taken everyone’s life upside down, and more so the pandemic has change how we perceive life now. In new research by Oxford, it was revealed that COVID-19 could be causing long-term damage to our lungs more than three months after infection. A lead researcher even prompted his hypothesis that it may be linked to Long COVID- a phenomenon which was reported at the beginning of the pandemic but not much research was done on it. Also Read - India Records 36,595 Fresh Coronavirus Cases In Last 24 Hours, Total Recoveries Surges Over 9 Million

A preliminary study was conducted on 10 patients at the University of Oxford and a new scanning technique that uses xenon gas during a magnetic resonance scan (MRI) to get a clear picture of the lungs was used. The 10 patients were between the age group 19-60 years and the study found out that eight of these patients complained of shortness of breath and fatigue even three months after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

The research was led by Professor Fergus Gleeson. The research further read that the eight patients did not require any medical care including ventilation machines or intensive care. It was revealed that these patients did not have a severe case of Coronavirus either and no lung damage was earlier reported.

Now Prof. Gleeson is planning to extend the trial to 100 patients to compare the results and get better clarity on this especially on patients who had mild symptoms and did not show any signs of lung damage.

Prof told the BBC that he was expecting some form of lung damage, but not to this degree that he has seen.

Prof Gleeson had indicated that these can be signs of Long COVID wherein lung abnormalities could be one of the factors. People with Long COVID report symptoms including breathlessness and fatigue after becoming infected.

A lot of research is being done every day to understand the nature of COVID-19.

Detailed research on Long COVID and how it impacts the lung and factors are yet to be studied.