If you have come in direct or indirect contact with someone who has contracted COVID-19 disease, you need to quarantine yourself for at least 14 days. This measure is important to reduce the spread of infection to others. During this crucial time, you need to take extra care of your health so that even if you have contracted the virus, your body remains strong and in a good health to fight against it effectively and prevent the infection from becoming severe. To do that, one of the most significant things is to eat the right food items. If you are on self-quarantine and wish to know what you should eat and avoid, read further.

When it comes to your quarantine diet, you need to make sure it essentially comprises of protein, iron, zinc, vitamin D, and vitamin B-rich foods. Have food items that are super nutritious and good for your lungs and heart health. Here is a detailed diet chart that can help you keep a check on your eating habits during the 14-day long quarantine.

Quarantine Day 1 and 2

The first thing you need to eat right after you get up in the morning is soaked almonds and raisins. During breakfast, eat Poha with peanuts. An hour before your lunch, you should have lemon water. Your lunch should include Dal, rice, and some green leafy vegetables. After 2 hours of having lunch, you can have a handful of peanuts. You should have dinner on time (between 8 and 9 pm) and then drink a glass of warm milk with turmeric.

Quarantine Day 3 And 4

Meal 1 – Date and walnuts

Meal 2 – Idli Sambhar

Meal 3 – Rasam with pepper

Meal 4 – Ajwain Namak Paratha with Dahi

Meal 5 – Cashews with jaggery

Meal 6 – Khichdi

Bedtime drink – Turmeric milk

Quarantine Day 5 and 6

Meal 1 – Unsalted pistas and Khareek with ghee

Meal 2 – Ragi dosa or plain dosa

Meal 3- Dry coconut and jaggery with 1-2 Dhaniya seeds

Meal 4 – Rajma rice

Meal 5 – Mathri

Meal 6 – Roti with green vegetables

Bedtime drink – Turmeric milk

Quarantine Day 7

Meal 1 – Cashew and soaked raisins

Meal 2 – Upma

Meal 3 – Lemon water

Meal 4 – Sabudana Wada and Chutney or Sabudana Khichdi with curd

Meal 5 – Ghee and salt roasted kurmura

Meal 6 – Jeera rice and sprouts cooked with little Tadka

Bedtime drink – Ragi malt or Kadha

You can repeat the same chart for the next 7 days.