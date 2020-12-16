Less than a year ago, one could have stood on a hilltop or a beach anywhere in the world and drawn in fresh air without a care. The parties and grand Indian weddings used to be full of flashing smiles and huddles of people posing joyfully for the cameras. You could have even delighted people by blowing aerial kisses! Then the world turned upside down – thanks to an invisible microorganism. The COVID-19 outbreak has now changed the way we live and with each passing day, the change appears to be of a permanent nature. Also Read - As Rich Nations Ramp up Allocation, 5th of World's Population Will Not Have Access to Corona Vaccines Until 2022

The viral pandemic has already claimed over 21 thousand lives in India with almost 8 lakh people infected, and the cases are increasing by the day. Today, face masks are not just optional protection against pollution, but, essential in the global fight against the pandemic. The World Health Organization (WHO) and various government authorities have prescribed masks as a mandatory item and, it is now compulsory to wear one in public. The virus spreads through fine particles exhaled by an infected person and masks are the most effective barriers against this.

However, every person is different and so will be the masks. It is thus important to choose the right one to avoid any breathing discomfort or other issues. There is a range of masks available in the market and here is a lowdown on some of them. Vikas Bagaria, Founder, Pee Safe throws light on the type of facemasks and their benefits:

Microfibre anti-dust 3 layered mask

The microfiber anti-dust 3 layered masks are made from high-quality polyester-based microfibers. Such masks are highly breathable and they slow down heat build-up. The microfiber helps in preventing fine dust particles and microbes from entering our respiratory systems. These are easily washable masks that can be worn all day even in the hot and humid conditions. If you are someone residing in the hot and humid plains of India or in western states like Rajasthan or Gujarat, these masks are going to suit you even better.

N99 Anti-pollution dust mask

These are high quality 5 layer face masks which offer great protection against pollutants, dust particles and microbes. These masks are made of superior material which offers easy breathability and replaceable filters. The users can wash these masks and use multiple times. N99 masks are a great option for people in essential services such as healthcare professionals who have to work in high Covid-19 risk areas.

N95 masks

N95 masks are one of the most popular anti-pollution, anti-microbe masks which contain four layers. These layers ensure effective filtration of pollutants such as dust particles, ash or microbes. They are capable of filtering out 95% of all pollutants and harmful micro-organisms. This mask has a respiratory valve which prevents polluted air from entering into the mask. It is suitable for all age groups and fits comfortably. These masks are ideal in providing protection from the virus as well as micro-pollutants. Hence, if your work necessitates you to wear masks for long hours in potentially high-risk areas then these masks are ideal for you.

Printed Cloth mask

The printed cloth mask is an easily washable mask made from cotton. These masks are highly useful in the hot and humid Indian climate. They are breathable, easy to wash and quite soft on the inside. The mask also uses soft elastic as a raw material allowing it to snugly fit around the face and provide great comfort even when worn for long hours. The comfort of cotton fabric prevents skin irritation and it provides up to 85% protection against germs and bacteria. Thus, it is highly comfortable for daily wearing. Another great benefit of these masks is that they come in a variety of colours and designs so they appeal to all age groups and can match the colour of your clothes. The comfort and stylishness of these masks make them a great option and they can be worn anytime, anywhere.

Kids mask

Kids are one of the most vulnerable age groups as far as Covid-19 infection is concerned. Thus, they need a high degree of protection against the virus. The regular masks are often found to be oversized and loose for kids. However, nowadays some brands like Pee Safe are offering face masks customized keeping in mind the needs of young children. These are usually colourful masks with cartoon characters and other such motifs that appeal to children.

Conclusion

Face masks are an integral part of our lives in the new normal. Cutting across region or age groups, we all need to wear face masks especially when outdoors or in public areas. Hence, it is imperative to choose the masks that suit us best. Today, one doesn’t necessarily need to wear white, black, grey or medical blue coloured masks only. There are designer, artistic and other kinds of masks which can be accessorized according to what you wear.

By properly wearing the face masks, we can protect ourselves from harmful microbes like disease-carrying viruses and various pollutants. Stay safe from Covid and other infections and live a healthy life!