COVID-19 pandemic has brought the entire world to a standstill. The lockdown has massively hit almost all industries including fashion. To tackle the financial loss, desperate measures are being taken. One of them is the decision of organizers of Milan, Paris and London Fashion Weeks to make the best use of the technology and go digital with their collections.

Yes, this bold step has been taken keeping the uncertainties that have come with the current pandemic in mind. This means these events will happen in a new digital format. As per the set schedule, Paris Fashion Week will be held in a video format from July 9 to 13. Joining the league, London Fashion Week has been scheduled from July 12 to 14. And, Milan Fashion Week is set for July 14 to 17.

While Paris Fashion Week is giving an opportunity to only men's fashion designers this time, London and Milan Fashion Weeks are open for both men and women's designers. Hopefully, there will be a variety of interesting content available during the video and online events.

In a recent interview to a leading magazine, the president of the Camera Della Moda, Carlo Capasa, said that idea behind conducting digital Fashion Week is to do something different from usual Fashion Week. According to a statement released by The Giorgio Armani Group, Milan Fashion week’s men’s collection will be displayed in September.

Talking about the September edition, Capasa said that it will a regular Fashion Week and not digital. The number of people may be less than usual and the show may not be as grand as before. But hopefully will be a physical event. Anyway, everything depends on what the situation would be during that time and if travelling will be allowed.