Since the COVID-19 outbreak, a fear of surfaces has captured our minds. And, that's visible through the changed habits of people like opening doors with elbows, sneezing on your shoulders, keeping the surroundings sanitised, avoiding touching handles, etc. The change has taken place because the COVID-19 can stay active or alive on different surfaces for different durations. This means, touching a contaminated surface can increase your risk of contracting this deadly virus.

Though you must be following the government's guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID19 you need to know, for how long the novel coronavirus can be alive on commonly touched surfaces to exercise caution accordingly. So, here we tell you for how long SARS-Cov-2 can survive outside the human body on different surfaces.

How Long The Novel Coronavirus Stays on These Surfaces

As per the studies conducted till now, COVID-19 can survive for hours to days on surfaces like doorknobs, countertops, etc. The duration of survival depends on the material the surface is made of.

Metal: Jewellery, silverware, doorknobs – 5 days

Wood: Furniture, decking – 4 days

Food: Produce, takeouts- Though it is extremely unlikely for people to contract COVID-19 through food, you must take precautions as the virus can stay on food for up to 4 days.

Fabric: up to 2 days

Water: Till now, the novel coronavirus hasn’t been found in drinking water. Even in case, the virus gets into the water supply, disinfectant and the water treatment plant filters will disinfect the water.

Plastic: Milk containers, detergent bottles, subway, bus seats, backpacks, elevator buttons: up to 5 days

Stainless Steel: Refrigerators, pots and pans, sinks, some water bottles -48 hours

Aluminum: Water bottles, soda cans, tinfoil – 2-8 hours

Glass: Mirrors, drinking glasses, window, measuring cups – up to 5 days

Ceramics: Mugs, dishes, pottery – 5 days

Surgical Gloves: 4-5 days

Cardboard: Shipping boxes – 24 hours

Copper: Cookware, pennies, teakettles – 4 hours

Paper: Newspaper, mail – 4-5 days

