You must heard about the complications or side-effects of COVID-19 disease and we are sure male infertlity was not one of them. But, a recent research has revealed that contracting SARS-CoV-2 can affect your sperm count negatively and can become a concerning problem in the long run in case you wish to have children in future.

The study result published in the Journal of Fertility and Sterility states that the novel coronavirus can harm your testicular cells which produce sperm. Hence, you won't be able to make your partner pregnant. Researchers of Israel have found that getting affected by COVID-19 disease can lead to approximately 50 per cent reduction in the number of sperm per milliliter, their motility, and the volume of ejaculated semen.

Dr Shobha Gupta, Medical Director and IVF Specialist from Mother’s Lap IVF Centre says: “I wouldn’t be surprised if this virus causes a temporary down in sperm production. People who get corona virus are probably quite unwell, they are having low immunity even influenza will cause a decline in sperm count temporarily. The question is how long it will last and whether it is recoverable.”

She further added, Every time there is a new thing coming up with this virus, we are still learning and if the person has low immunity and is prone to catch the infection in any way the sperm count is affected and can cause male infertility.”

“Any viral infection just like COVID-19 can lead to high grade fever and decrease in sperm count and motility at least temporarily. It’s too early to suggest anything for Covid-19 as semen changes can take up to 3-4 months post infection and numbers are too low at present but it could potentially cause harm and any sort of illness fever can reduce sperm count and motility and this may hold for corona virus as well, explains Dr Shweta Goswami, Sr. Consultant IVF from Jaypee Hospital Noida and IVF Consultant from Zeeva Clinic.