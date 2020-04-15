Six New Coronaviruses in Bats: The word is still struggling to fight against COVID-19 and researchers have found another six new coronaviruses in bats that belong the Coronaviridae family. Notably, SARS-CoV-2 that has led to COVID-19 also belongs to the same family. These bats are from three different species and are genetically not associated with the current pandemic. Also Read - Coronavirus Pandemic Betrays Collective Failures of Leaders And Institutions: Ranil Wickremesinghe

Scientists found six new coronaviruses in Myanmar in Great Asiatic yellow house bat, Horsefield's leaf-nosed bat, and wrinkled-lipped free-tailed bat. Currently, we do not know if viruses found in these animals can be transmitted to humans and can be deadly to us. To understand their risk on human health, researchers are planning to conducted a series of new studies.

As more and more people are becoming dependent on wildlife for their living, chances of potential outbreaks is increasing. However, technological and scientific advancements may help us avoid any such occurrence. The more we conduct studies and know how viruses mutate and spread to other species, the better chance we have in reducing their pandemic potential.

Though it is not necessary that every virus discovered in animals is a threat to human life but identifying them on time gives us opportunity to find out even the slightest possibility of potential threat.

No body was aware about the SARS-CoV-2 until December 2019, when the first case of COVID-19 made headlines in China and the rest of the world too. Since then, the number of coronavirus affected patients is increasing day by day. Until now, the United States is the worst affected area with over 23,000 deaths and over 5,88,000 confirmed cases.

The novel virus has affected a total of 1,999,279 people worldwide and has claimed lives of 126,720.