India enforced a nationwide lockdown on March 25 because of which many recreational and sporting activities were put to a halt. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), however, in its latest order has announced the decision to reopen swimming pools from October 15. The move comes as part of the Unlock 5.0 guidelines.

Due to the outbreak, many Indian Olympic aspirants were training in the United Arab Emirates but now that restrictions have been lifted, they can resume their training in the country.

"Swimming pools being used for training of sportspersons will be permitted to open, for which the standard operating procedure (SOP) will be issued by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MoYA&S)," the MHA said in its recent order.

Swimming was badly hit due to the onset of coronavirus. With swimming pools being shared resources, the threat of the virus spreading from one person to another remains high.

It is important to maintain water to resume training for elite swimmers here in India. The UAE government followed a guideline which read that chlorine pH levels ought to be 7.4 / 7.6, for 2 parts per million proportion of chlorine to water to be always maintained. Water temperatures ought to be regulated at 27-28 degrees Celsius, reported Indian Express.

Do not overcrowd, restrict the number of people

Swimming pools were shut for over 6 months, with relaxations now there is a great chance that people might want to hit the pool and makeup for the lockdown losses. It is important to limit the number of people present during the premises and check the athlete’s temperature before they enter the pool. Sanitisation is the key. From the pool, grills, shower rooms, everything needs to be properly sanitised. These measures were used in the UAE too.

(With inputs from PTI)