If you are thinking that the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines means an end to this deadly pandemic is fast approaching, you are mistaken. Experts think otherwise. They believe and have announced that the worst is yet to come and so, we need to still act responsibly and behave empathetically. There are various reasons to be fearful of the SARS-CoV-2. There may be a fall in the daily number of coronavirus cases in India in the past 2 weeks but the situation is still critical and the fatal virus is still amongst us. Also, COVID-19 cases are expected to surge in the coming months. Want to know how? Read further.

Here, we tell you about 5 reasons why you should be extra careful now and protect yourself more than ever from the COVID-19 pandemic.

New Coronavirus Strain May Bring a Post-Seasonal Surge in COVID Cases

Till a few days back, we had just one COVID strain to be fearful of and that's SARS-CoV-2. But now, a new variant has been found to spread and affect people in the worst way possible. Thinking that the newly developed vaccines will protect you from this new strain, is just being too hopeful and not realistic. Vaccines rolled out by Pfizer and Moderna have been developed keeping in mind the shape of the pre-existing virus. They have been developed to recognize and target a specific version of the viral spike protein. Therefore, a change in the shape of SARS-CoV-2's spike protein is putting a question mark on their effectiveness against the new variant.

On the other hand, patients who have contracted the new strain of the novel coronavirus are complaining of new and severe symptoms. Mutation in the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 has made the virus more contagious and deadly. This means it can now easily enter the human cells, spread at a faster pace and can claim more lives. If proper precautionary measures will not be taken on time, more and more death owing to this new strain of COVID-19 causing virus is going to be reported in the coming year and the situation may become uncontrollable.

Increase in Travelling Could be Deadly For Some

During the first few months of the pandemic, people refrained from travelling. But now, the situation seems the opposite. We rarely see people in India and outside fearing COVID. For them, the situation is under control now. Probably that’s the reason there is a noticeable and significant surge in the number of people travelling on a daily basis via flights, trains, and other public transports. You will be shocked to know that a pandemic travel record was set last Sunday when nearly 1.3 million people travelled through American airport on December 27. This is the situation after continuous warnings from renowned international organizations to stay at home and avoid travelling as much as possible. Travelling only increases your risk of contracting the novel coronavirus and if you are already suffering from a disease then you know the probabilities.

Careless Attitude Won’t Help

It has been more than a year now that we are fighting against the pandemic and still most people behave ignorantly as if nothing has happened. How difficult is it to maintain social distancing, sanitize your hands after you touch any surface, and put on a mask whenever you are in public? Is it more painful than spending nights on a bed in the ICU of a hospital? If yes, then keep behaving carelessly. Not adhering to the precautionary measures will only do great damage.

New COVID Variant Increases Chances of Reinfection

As explained above, the newly developed vaccines have not been made keeping the shape of the new coronavirus in mind. This means vaccines may not protect us from this new variant. Also, those who have already contracted the COVID-19 causing virus have developed antibodies against the pre-existing strain of the virus which is SARS-CoV-2. This means, though they may be able to fight against this strain the next time they come in contact with it, their immune system won’t be able to fight against the new strain of the deadly virus due to the absence of the right antibody. Therefore, the chances of reinfection are more than ever now.

Overwhelming Situation at Hospitals is Critical

You are already aware of the situation at various hospitals in India. We don’t have enough doctors to look after patients. Also, the unavailability of enough beds forces medical staff to deny hospitalization to even critical patients. Lack of a significant number of cleaning staff, safety kits, and money are other factors that have made the doctors paralyzed. They can’t treat everyone even if they want to. That is the reason many have lost lives owing to the novel coronavirus. And, the news of coronavirus new strain may make the situation even worst. So, be ready!