As COVID continues to spread across the country, it may be time to change your face mask approach, especially now that Omicron variants, BA.1 and BA.2, have entered the scenario. When the first case of COVID-19 was detected in India, doctors recommended the first and the foremost thing to-Mask Up. It would help in preventing the virus from spreading and transmitting from one person to another.Also Read - Delta or New COVID Variant May Trigger Another Coronavirus Outbreak, Claims Study. Deets Inside

The way masks are now being used has completely changed over the last two years and a half years of pandemic. People have adopted different mask-wearing strategies to keep the infection at bay. But have you ever considered whether double masking can genuinely protect you from contracting COVID-19? The new variant is considered to have an easier time binding to our cells, thus the more layers we have covering our noses and mouths, the less likely we are to be exposed to the virus that can infect our cells and make us sick. Also Read - Delhi COVID Update: City Reports Sharp Decline in Cases at 799

Here’s all you need to know about double-masking, including how to apply it, so you can remain safe as possible against COVID-19 Also Read - Fourth Wave of COVID in India? Amid Rising Cases, IIT-Kanpur Professor Makes BIG Prediction. Read Details

Double Masking To Stay Safe From COVID? There’s A Tweak

In a recent study, a team of US researchers have revealed that double-masking might not protect against Covid-19, but rather it raises the risk of infection as well as transmission of the deadly COVID-19 virus. Yes, you read that right! The study published in Physics of Fluids, suggests double masking with improperly fitted masks may “not significantly improve mask efficiency and produces a false sense of security”.

Speaking to the media, the lead author of the study said, “More layers mean a less porous face covering, leading to more flow forced out of the perimeter gaps (sides, top, and bottom) in masks with a less secure fit.” He went on to add that double layers increase filtering efficiency only with good mask fit but could also lead to breathing difficulties.

Many people around the country are wearing masks, even two to three layers of masks, but a lot of them don’t even realise that the way they are masking up is what makes things easier for the COVID virus. “I see so many people not wearing the face masks properly. This way they increase their risk of catching COVID-19,” said Dr Dheeraj Wadhwa, Max Hospital.

During the initial days of the pandemic, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued mask guidelines which say that loosely woven cloth masks offer the least protection against Covid, and N95 and KN95 masks offer the most.

So, from now whenever you put your masks on, make sure to check if they are well fitted and are actually covering your nostril area and mouth properly.

(With Inputs From IANS)