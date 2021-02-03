Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the list of complications of the disease is getting bigger. Recently, a new condition has made its place on that list. According to reports, doctors are noticing a strange link between COVID-19 and diabetes. Researchers have found that a significant number of COVID-19 patients who were severely affected by the disease developed diabetes after or during their treatment. This was noticed even in patients who had no trace of pre-existing sugar condition. Also Read - India Invites Pakistani Diplomats For COVID-19 Vaccination, Pak to Take Call

A recent study published in the "Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism" medical journal has revealed that over 14 percent of people with severe COVID-19, who were analyzed during the research developed diabetes (both type 1 and type 2 diabetes). Notably, some of them had no pre-existing risk factors for the disease. Researchers are working hard to figure out the link between the two conditions.

Type 1 diabetes is a medical condition that occurs when your body stops secreting insulin hormone that helps your body cells use glucose for energy and maintain the sugar level in the body. This happens when your immune cells start destroying your pancreas, an organ responsible for producing insulin.

On the other hand, type 2 diabetes occurs when your body cells either stop responding to insulin or your pancreas stops producing enough insulin. This leads to an extremely high level of glucose in your body and that can further lead to immune, circulatory and nervous disorders.

Till now we do not have any proof stating that COVID-19 causing virus affects your pancreas, attacks its beta cells, and disrupts insulin secretion in the body. According to a few doctors, medicines prescribed to severely affected COVID-19 patients sometimes lead to an increase in blood sugar level and that may be a reason behind the onset of diabetes in them.

Before this revelation, we were only aware of COVID-19 complications including lasting respiratory disorders, mild cognitive impairment, blood clots, heart and kidney damage, strokes, etc.