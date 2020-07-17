Sunlight is one of the major sources of vitamin D, which is an essential nutrient for your body. It keeps your bones strong and prevents muscle weakness, depression and other ailments. Currently, due to lockdown owing to COVID-19 pandemic, people are not heading out. And, this is what’s causing vitamin D deficiency in them. Also Read - Are You Going Through Chemotherapy? Have Vitamin D Rich Foods to Mitigate Its Side Effects

Do you know that deficiency of this vitamin can be detrimental to your overall health? Yes, not having the appropriate level of this fat-soluble vitamin can compromise your immunity and make you susceptible to various infections including the novel coronavirus. Also, its low level in your blood can leave you constantly feeling tired. Vitamin D deficiency is also linked to bone and back pain, impaired wound healing, bone loss, hair loss, and various other problems. Also Read - Can Vitamin D Protect You Against Novel Coronavirus?

So, you must look for other sources of vitamin D so that you can regulate its level in your body and prevent the occurrence of debilitating consequences of vitamin D deficiency. To help you with that, here we tell you about certain food items that are loaded with vitamin D. Also Read - Can Low Level of Vitamin D Increase Your Mortality Risk Due to COVID-19?

Egg Yolk

If you are a non-vegetarian or eggetarian, you must have egg yolk daily to avoid deficiency of vitamin D. Notably, one egg yolk contains 37 IU of vitamin D and ideally people below 50 should have at least 400 to 800 IU of vitamin D per day.

Mushrooms

Mushrooms are a good option for vegetarians who are vitamin D deficient. Mushrooms produce vitamin D2 when exposed to the sunlight. However, the human body produces vitamin D3 which is more effective than the former ones. Still, mushrooms can give a boost to your vitamin D levels significantly. Every 100 grams of mushrooms contain around 2300 IU of vitamin D.

Fortified Food items

If you are a vegetarian, nothing can be better than fortified options to increase the level of vitamin D in your blood. Cow’s milk, soy milk, orange juice, cereal and oatmeal are rich sources of this essential nutrient. These are also rich in other significant nutrients that are helpful in performing other important body functions.