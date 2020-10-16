Researchers have found that lockdowns initiated to curb the spread of COVID-19 at the beginning of the pandemic improved air quality, averting tens of thousands of deaths in regions where air pollution has a significant impact on mortality, according to a new study. Also Read - Tamannaah Bhatia COVID-19 Update: Actor Returns to Mumbai, Explains Her Journey of Fighting Virus

As per recent research published in The Lancet Planetary Health, scientists at the University of Notre Dame has found that particulate matter concentrations in China dropped by an unprecedented 29.7 percent, and by 17.1 percent in parts of Europe, during lockdowns that took place between February 1 and March 31 in China and Feb. 21 to May 17 in Europe.

"We look on these lockdowns as the first global experiment of forced low-emission scenarios," said Paola Crippa, assistant professor in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering and Earth Sciences at Notre Dame and corresponding author of the study. "This unique, real-world experiment shows us that strong improvements in severely polluted areas are achievable even in the short term if strong measures are implemented."

Particulate matter (PM2.5) — tiny airborne particles smaller than 1/10,000 of an inch in diameter — comes from various combustion-related sources including industrial emissions, transportation, wildfires, and chemical reactions of pollutants in the atmosphere.

Air pollution is one of the biggest climate crises and has become one of the biggest causes of death in recent times.

It included the period (January 2020-June 2020) during which both regions initiated lockdowns due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

From February to March, the study found that an estimated 24,200 premature deaths associated with particulate matter were averted throughout China compared to 3,309 reported Covid-19 fatalities.

“Improvements in air quality were widespread across China because of extended lockdown measures,” the authors wrote.

The study found the situation in Europe to be quite different.

While Covid-19 related deaths were far higher in Europe compared to what was reported in China, an estimated 2,190 deaths were still avoided during the lockdown period when compared to averages between 2016 and 2019.

The averted fatalities figures become much larger (up to 287,000 in China and 29,500 in Europe) when considering long-term effects, which will depend on the future pathway of economic recovery.

“In China, we saw that lockdowns implied very significant reductions in PM2.5 concentrations, which means that policies targeting industrial and traffic emissions might be very effective in the future,” Crippa said.

“In Europe, those reductions were somewhat smaller but there was still a significant effect, suggesting that other factors might be considered to shape an effective mitigation strategy,” Crippa noted.

