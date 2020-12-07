The whole world is reeling from the major upheaval caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Although now countries across the world are now waiting for the Coronavirus vaccine, top experts are now warning that the deadly coronavirus can have a long-term complication in men. An American medical expert revealed that as per new research there is a high possibility that men can suffer from long-term Erectile Dysfunction. Also Read - South Africa vs England: 2nd ODI Postponed, Tour in Danger of Being Called Off

Infectious disease expert Dr. Dena Grayson in an interview with NBC said that Men could have long-term issues of erectile dysfunction from this virus because we know that it causes issues in the vasculature. "This is something that is of real concern. It's not just that this virus can kill you but can actually cause long-term, lifelong, potentially, complications," she said.

Dr. Grayson emphasized that the virus is much deadlier for men and even a mild case of the virus can cause long-term issues. She warned people to not let our guards down as we wait for the vaccine. Grayson also revealed that the infection has even left some patients short on their ability to perform in the bedroom.

Dr. Grayson further said that although the majority of people seem to recover from the virus, the researchers are now expecting to see more long-term negative consequences of this infection.

Erectile dysfunction is not the only long-term impact of COVID-19. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) brain fog, intermittent fever, lung damage, heart palpitations, and acute kidney injury. Researchers are finding new facts about this disease with every passing day.