A lot has been written around the novel Coronavirus and how it impacts lungs, but in recent few months, experts have observed a rise in cardiac arrest cases during the pandemic. It has been noticed that people with health conditions including diabetes, high blood pressure, or heart diseases are majorly harmed.

According to recent findings, COVID-19 may lead to cardiac arrest (a medical emergency) with symptoms like that of chest pain, breathlessness, dizziness, palpitations, fainting, etc.

Experts have pointed out that people with certain health issues of diabetes, blood pressures are at a greater risk than those with severe symptoms from the coronavirus. It has been noticed that older patients with heart conditions are at higher risk of fatality.

However, there have been many cases in the past which has seen patients with underlying heart diseases recovered from the impact of the virus.

According to a report by Herald Goa, some of the heart conditions which may pose as a high risk in COVID-19 related cases include:

1.Elderly patients with coronary artery disease, hypertension, or diabetes

2. Patients in the waitlist for cardiac surgery,

3. Immunosuppressed patients with heart disease (e.g. post-transplant)

4. Pregnant women with associated heart disease, heart failure, dilated cardiomyopathy, and patients with congenital cyanotic heart disease or Obstructive form of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

The report focused that one should delay because every minute is crucial.

So, can coronavirus cause a heart attack or arrhythmias? Doctors are of the opinion that there is a speculative risk that the viral infection could cause rupture of the fatty deposits (atherosclerotic plaques) in coronary arteries leading to a heart attack, due to the inflammatory effects of the virus. The severe inflammatory response may also trigger arrhythmias like atrial fibrillation, and acute inflammation of the heart (myocarditis) which can also worsen its function directly, read the Herald Goa report.