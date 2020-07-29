Arrival of COVID-19 has made everyone realise how huge and devastating a pandemic’s impact can be. It is still causing fatalities and have done immense loss to the economy. Considering all that, are we ready to face another pandemic? Will we be able to survive another global loss? Definitely not. Also Read - Low Levels of Vitamin D in Body Can Increase Your Risk of Contracting COVID-19 Infection

But, the extreme use of plastic to protect ourselves from contracting the SARS-CoV-2 virus is hinting that we are heading towards another big issue or pandemic that will be caused due to plastic waste. Also Read - World Environment Day 2020: Arjun Kapoor Urges All to Not Use Plastic, Joins Bhumi Pednekar's Climate Warrior Initiative

We all witnessed how nature started to heal itself when the governments around the world imposed lockdown in their territories. The air had become cleaner, water in the Ganga river was declared safe to drink, and aquatic life was flourishing. But soon these mesmerising visuals and news became a thing of the past when the restrictions were eased and people started to come out of their houses.

Not all measures taken for the safety of the people helped the environment. One of the most needful steps to keep the infection at bay, which is to create masks, gloves, and PPE kits for masses, is seemingly not good for the environment and aquatic life.

Before the pandemic, local and international bodies were trying hard to curb plastic pollution and prevent its dreadful future impact through various important steps. But all those efforts now going in vein.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to an unimaginable increase in the use of plastic around the globe. This is probably non-preventable and important for the safety of people, especially front-line workers. But, we cannot unsee this and must have an effective plan to undo the damage after the pandemic is over. According to the World Health Organisation, replacing the use of toxic and non-biodegradable items with environment-friendly, recyclable materials like glass, paper, ceramics etc. may help us save the earth from plastic waste.