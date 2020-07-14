Even after almost 6 months of COVID-19 outbreak in India and rapidly increasing cases, some people have not been taking the viral disease seriously. According to them, if they are destined to get the virus they will, in any case. If you also think the same, you are highly mistaken. You will contract the virus only if you do not take enough precautions and won’t maintain good personal hygiene. Also Read - Russian Coronavirus Vaccine: Did Russia Really Develop World's First COVID-19 Vaccine? Here is The truth

During the pandemic, you may be thinking that ordering things online is safe than going out for shopping and you can remain unaffected this way. Though it does reduces your risk of getting the novel virus, you are not 100 per cent safe from getting the disease. To nil even the slightest possibility of being affected by COVID-19, you should abide by certain hygiene rules. Read further to know about them.

Leave The Parcel Outside For 24 Hours

The novel virus is highly contagious and can remain on grocery and other items for multiple hours and even days. Touching them when the virus is active can increase your risk of being COVID-19 positive. So, it is advisable to leave the parcel or the delivery outside for at least 24 hours. If the item inside the package is perishable, get rid of the outer covering right away and wash your hands with soap and water.

Clean The Items

Throwing the coverings away doesn’t complete your job. Once you bring the goods inside your home, you are advised to clean them properly with soap, water, or cleaning wipes and disinfectants. Vegetables and fruits can be cleaned using plain warm water with chlorine in it.

Change the Food Container

If you have ordered food online, make sure you remove the packaging right after taking the delivery. Then wash your hands with soap and water. Now, transfer the food immediately in another container. Again wash your hands with soap and water properly.