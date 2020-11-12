COVID-19 takes a toll on the immunity system which leaves you in a weaker state than before. Good nutrition is important for your health if you have recently recovered from Coronavirus. Even mild symptoms of Coronavirus can cause a severe impact on your brain, lungs, and heart. Also Read - Coronavirus in Delhi Hits New Low With Over 8,000 Cases in One Day

If you have recently recovered from COVID-19 then continue to practice precautions as a negative COVID-19 test doesn’t garner immunity. Also Read - Dhanteras 2020: Here Are The Jewellery Picks For Dhanteras

The UK’s National Health Service (NHS) suggests that people who have recently recovered from the deadly Coronavirus need more building blocks including proteins, vitamins, and minerals to speed up the recovery process. If one includes these elements in their diet it will help them get their strength back and boost their immune system. Also Read - Indians ‘Optimistic But Cautious' About Plans for 2021

One must avoid eating or drinking anything from outside. Avoid all kinds of junk food including Pizza, Burger, or aerated drinks, etc. As these food and drink items will only weaken your immune system and slow down your recovery process.

Here are food and drinks that will help you get back on your feet faster:

1. Include a protein-rich diet: A protein-rich diet will boost your immune system and repair damaged body tissues, muscle loss. Protein is the powerhouse of energy and consuming a sufficient amount of protein can help you regain strength. Including pulses, legumes, peanuts, milk, yogurt, cheese, soy, eggs, fish, and chicken, can help. Overall protein intake should be between 75-100grams per day.

2. Nutrient heavy food: Your body needs a sufficient amount of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants which will help to recover properly. You must include fresh and seasonal fruits, veggies, nuts, and seeds in your diet. Don’t forget you need 15-20 minutes of sunlight every day to get Vitamin D.

3. Increase the calorie count: We all want to reduce our calorie count when we are trying to reduce weight but not in this case. After suffering from COVID-19, you need more calories to get your energy levels back up. Include rice, potatoes, bread, pasta, whole grains, and cereals in your diet, but having junk food is a big no-no.

4. Hydration is important: COVID-19 makes you lose a lot of fluids due to the infection and fever. You must drink 8-10 glass of water every day and include soups, broths, herbal teas, kadha, non-caffeinated drinks, etc. too.

Understand that you need to rest enough to recover once you are COVID-19 negative. Rest properly and stay safe.