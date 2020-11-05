COVID-19 is a severe lung condition that can take a toll on your immunity and overall health. If you have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus, you will go through an array of debilitating symptoms even after the recovery. Fatigue, lack of concentration, and sensitivity to blue light are some of the major post-recovery signs that you should not overlook. Moreover, your immunity also gets compromised post-COVID-19 infection even though your body produces antibodies against the deadly virus. In that case, your probability of catching other infections and developing certain heart and lung-related diseases becomes high. To reduce this risk, you need to do these 5 things after recovering from the novel coronavirus disease. Also Read - India's COVID-19 Tally Crosses 83 Lakh Mark With 50,209 New Cases, Death Toll Mounts To 1,24,315

Exercise

Though exercising may seem troublesome to you in the initial days of recovery due to constant feeling weakness, gradually including it in your daily schedule will help significantly and can improve your mental and physical health. It will gradually help you build immunity. Also Read - Why Do Covid Patients Suffer From Fatigue, Lack of Breath For Long?

Eat Nutritious Food

Eating right is the most important step to gain back your immunity and boost it further. Eating food rich in iron, zinc, vitamins, and other nutrients will help you gain back your lost weight due to the stress and impact COVID-19 had on your body. It will also help you increase your lost appetite and get the energy and immunity needed. Also Read - Postponed Due to COVID-19, CTET Exam 2020 Will Now be Held on January 31: CBSE

Stay Hydrated

COVID-19 infection dehydrates your body and that can reduce the volume of lymphatic fluids and blood essential for healthy immune system response. Dehydration also contributes to inflammation which can further aggravate your problem. Therefore, you should get plenty of liquid every day. Have Kadha, non-caffeinated drinks, fruit juices, etc.

Keep Stress at Bay

Stress is your biggest enemy especially when you are trying to recover from COVID-19 and getting your immunity back. Stress is known to reduce your immune system’s ability to fight off antigens and makes you susceptible to other infections. The stress hormone called corticosteroid lowers the number of lymphocytes that fight against the infections. To keep stress at bay, you can do yoga and meditation.

Sleep Enough

When you sleep for at least 8 hours a day, your body makes enough cytokines, which are a type of protein that targets infection. This means sleeping less can lead to fewer cytokines in your body and that further means a compromised immune system.