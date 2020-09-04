Until a few days back, we were in a mindset that COVID-19 infection cannot transmit from a mother to her foetus or her newborn. However, that has come out to be false. A recent report published in medRxiv has raised alarm among researchers worldwide. It states that a pregnant Mumbai-based woman who is in her late 20s has experienced miscarriage due to COVID-19 infection. She was in the first trimester of pregnancy when she lost her unborn baby. Also Read - Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Surrogacy: 'I Had Couple of Miscarriages, Waited Four Years For Adoption'

After she contracted the virus and shifted to an isolation ward, medicines were given to her that further helped her in getting rid of the viral load. But, a routine ultrasound showed her baby was dead inside her womb. As per researchers, the lady suffered a miscarriage due to COVID-19 infection in her placenta that further caused inflammation and death of the foetus. The novel virus was found in the woman's amniotic fluid and foetal membrane too. This led to a life-threatening condition called 'hydrops fetalis' which is characterised by abnormal fluid accumulation in the foetus.

Another study jointly conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Bengaluru-based Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has revealed that transmission of COVID-19 from mother to foetus or newborn is possible as the placenta harbours ACE2 receptors that the novel virus needs to enter the human body. According to another study published in the journal Science Immunology, pregnant women are four times more likely to catch the COVID-19 infection than others.

Therefore, they must take enough protective measures to keep the deadly infection at bay. If possible avoid going out completely. Opt for teleconsultation with the doctor. Make sure everything around you is clean and keep washing your hands frequently with soap and water. Also, do not forget to add immunity-boosting foods in your daily diet. Prevention is only going to save you and your baby.