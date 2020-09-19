The novel coronavirus has turned our lives upside down. Everyday India and other countries around the world are reporting a rapid surge in the number of cases. According to reports, the vaccination can come by early next year according to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, but he also said that the vaccination might not reach everyone immediately. Also Read - COVID-19: Centre Should've Admitted That There is Community Spread in Delhi, Says Satyendra Jain

Identifying symptoms of COVID-19 can help us seek care and decide if we wish to self-isolate. With so much researches talking about COVID-19 and its symptoms, the University of South California researchers have identified the order of COVID-19 symptoms. Fever, cough and muscle pain, then nausea and/or vomiting, then diarrhea that can make it easier to differentiate from other flu. Knowing this order can help doctors to easily rule out other diseases and treat the patients accordingly.

The research findings got published in the journal Frontiers in Public Health. "This order is especially important to know when we have overlapping cycles of illnesses like the flu that coincide with infections of COVID-19," said Kuhn, professor of medicine, biomedical engineering, and aerospace and mechanical engineering at the USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences reported USC News. "Doctors can determine what steps to take to care for the patient, and they may prevent the patient's condition from worsening."

“Given that there are now better approaches to treatments for COVID-19, identifying patients earlier could reduce hospitalization time,” said Larsen, the study’s lead author, and a USC Dornsife professor according to USC News.

The researchers from USC examined the recorded cases in China. They studied the order of symptoms of more than 55,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in China which were collected by the World Health Organization. The scientists then compared the order of symptoms with data from over 2000 Influenza cases recorded from North America, Europe, and the Southern Hemisphere.

The research said that identifying the order of the symptoms helps in knowing how each illness progresses. Doctors can identify the disease sooner and rule out if the patient has COVID-19 or not and can take an informed decision on the same.