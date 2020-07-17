COVID-19 pandemic seems to be on a mission to end the human race. It is constantly throwing one after the other challenges on us and scientists around the world. While at one end, researchers are desperately trying to develop an effective COVID-19 vaccine, on the other hand, the viral disease is showing new symptoms at regular intervals. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, breathing issue, fever, and dry cough were considered as the prominent symptoms of COVID-19 disease. However, now, mouth rash has also joined the list. Also Read - Coronavirus Symptoms in India: Diarrhea, Headache And Vomiting Could Also be Signs of Deadly COVID-19

A recent study conducted by the Spanish researchers from the University Hospital Ramon y Cajal in Madrid has found that COVID-19 affected patients are experiencing a specific type of rashes on the inside of their mouths. These rashes are clinically known as enanthem. Oral rashes or small spots on the mucus membranes are common signs of other viral infections too.

During the research, scientists looked at the data of 21 patients with COVID-19 infection. They were diagnosed in the early April. During the examination, the researchers found that 6 of these patients had rashes on the inside of their mouths and were between the ages of 40 and 69. As per the study results, the affected patients experienced rashes from around 2 days before the appearance of other COVID-19 symptoms to 24 days post that.

The World Health Organisation had earlier stated that apart from the most prominent signs of the COVID-19 infection, coronavirus patients may also experience body ache, pain, a runny nose, sore throat, and diarrhea. Though these signs are mild, they may gradually progress and can be debilitating. In serious cases, patients also go through brain abnormalities, loss of sense of smell, depression, and severe respiratory distress.

As we do not have any effective vaccine till now, we need to be extra cautious of the viral disease. Take as many precautions as you can and maintain social distancing. Only prevention can keep us safe.