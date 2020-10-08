Feluda, COVID-19 Testing Kit: India, the second most severely affected country by COVID-19 after the U.S. is now trying to make the coronavirus testing as cheaper and accurate as possible to increase timely diagnosis of the viral infection and prevent false test results. Also Read - Coronavirus India Update: Over 78K Fresh Cases, 971 Deaths in 24 Hours; Modi Urges People to Follow COVID-appropriate Behaviour

Indian scientists have come up with a new testing method called Feluda. It is a paper-based COVID-19 test which is similar to taking sample through a PCR swab test but is more reliable and simple to use. Feluda is an effective tool that is affordable too. It will cost around Rs. 500 only. This first-ever paper-based novel coronavirus test kit will be manufactured by Tata Conglomerate. Notably, the test kit was named Feluda after a popular Bengali fictional investigator known for his observation and intellect.

Feluda was used in testing samples of over 2000 patients during the trials at the Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (IGIB). It was tested in private labs too. According to the test results, Feluda showed 96 per cent sensitivity and 98 per cent specificity. This means it provides the most accurate results detecting almost everyone with the deadly disease and ruling out people without the COVID-19 infection.

The test findings also tell that Feluda will be the most cheapest and reliable testing method and would help in the fight against COVID-19. It will most definitely replace the currently used Antigen testing due to its more accurate and precise results.

India has already given a clearance for the manufacturing of the Feluda testing kit and Tata has started to do the needful.

Notably, there are a total of 1200 labs in India where COVID-19 tests are happening daily. Almost 100000 tests are being conducted every day across the country. PCR test, which provides more accurate results than the Antigen test, costs approximately Rs. 2400 but takes time to give results. Feluda is a ray of hope in the fight against this pandemic and may help us reduce the prevalence of deaths owing to this viral infection.