World Health Organization Chief Scientist, Soumya Swaminathan speaking at SICCI-360, a monthly discussion organised with experts by the Southern India Chamber of Commerce and Industry has asked the world to plan and be prepared for another two years, as the deadly coronavirus is here to stay. She emphasized that the situation will not change overnight.

"We should plan and be mentally prepared for another two years of disciplined behaviour as the Covid vaccine gets scaled up," said Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist, World Health Organization.

She added that vaccine might be available from the middle of the next year but, it will take time to reach everyone. "We can be hopeful that there will be vaccines from the middle of the next year but, it will be in limited supplies. It will only go to high-risk people like frontline workers and health care workers followed by the elderly. We are at least two years from the entire population being able to get a vaccine."

The coronavirus pandemic has sickened more than 40,032,600 people globally, according to official counts. As of Monday morning, at least 1,113,100 people have died, and the virus has been detected in nearly every country. Almost 3-lakh new infections are added every day.

She mentioned that nearly 10 percent of the world’s population may be infected due to this virus as the death toll has crossed 1.1 million.

Giving a piece of advice, Soumya said that it is important to know what works to restrict the spread of the virus. “People often give up saying, that nothing can be done. This is not true. Keeping distance works and transmission occurs by close contacts. The virus spreads through droplets with larger ones traveling up to 6ft, and the smaller ones can stay in the air for some time.”

Shedding light on aerosol transmission, Soumya said, “If someone is in a small place with lots of people or somebody infected laughing or singing, the tiny droplets can affect others even if the distance is maintained at 6ft. This is called aerosol transmission that has been documented and occurs in some settings. But this is not a major amount of transmission.”

Soumya advised that people should avoid three C to stay safe which includes indoor spaces which are close and unventilated, crowded place which includes mass gatherings, close physical contacts. She gave an example of Japan and how it has dealt with the deadly virus. The fourth C could be to identify clusters and shut them before they start spreading into the community. “This is what we need to keep doing. The responsibility is on the government and the citizens to do this for the foreseeable future,” she concluded.