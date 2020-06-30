In a recent breakthrough, India has finally developed its first indigenous COVID-19 vaccine named COAXING. A Hyderabad-based company called Bharat Biotech has achieved this success in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and National Institute of Virology, Pune. The recently developed coronavirus vaccine has got the approval for human trials by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI). Also Read - Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, Galwan Clash, PM Modi to Address Nation on Tuesday at 4 PM

The pre-clinical data suggest that the vaccine is safe and effective to use on humans. Therefore, human trials are scheduled to happen in July. The vaccine was developed at Bharat Biotechs BSL-3 (Bio-Safety Level 3) high containment facility, which is located in the Genome Valley.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, scientists around the world were trying hard to develop an effective vaccine for SARS-CoV-2 and some of them claimed to be successful. Various human trials are currently going on in different parts of the world giving us hope that we may get what we are longing for. Joining the league, India has also developed a COVID-19 vaccine and the news has further raised the hopes of people. If it emerges successful, we may have a vaccine at the end of this year.

Doctors are also testing various drugs to find out their effectiveness in fighting against the COVID-19 virus. Certain claims suggest that Ayurveda has a cure for coronavirus. According to some Indian studies conducted recently, herbs including Tulsi, Ashwagandha, and Giloy have certain compounds that can block replication of the virus in the body and fight against it by boosting your immunity. Believe it or not, these herbs do play a significant role in the treatment of COVID-19 patients. Therefore, we can rely on them until we get an effective vaccine after the human trials.

Notably, the novel virus has affected a total of 10195680 people worldwide till now and has claimed lives of 502802. Whereas in India, 566840 people have got the infection and 16893 have lost their lives owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.