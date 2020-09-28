Since the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the deadly virus has claimed the lives of 805765 people worldwide until now and still we do not have any arsenal against it. Also, there is no guarantee if any of the vaccines currently under human trials will work effectively in the future, and if we will ever be able to develop an effective vaccine for COVID-19. Also Read - COVID-19 May Cause Global Tsunami of Mental Health Problems

Adding to this fear and uncertainty, an expert of infectious disease epidemiology, Mark Woolhouse from the University of Edinburgh has warned against the 'entirely possible' third wave of the novel coronavirus around the world. According to him, strict measures and imposing lockdown once again can only defer the grave problem and may reduce the risk of transmission for some time but won't make the virus go away. This means, once the restrictions are eased, the third phase is most likely to come with more intensity than before.

Mark Woolhouse, in an interview to BBC, said that even if in the best-case scenario, we have the vaccine for COVID-19, it is unlikely that it could be produced and distributed at a mass scale in a short time and prevent the onset of the third wave of the deadly virus.

Considering the gravity of the current situation globally, the only way to protect yourself from contracting the disease is to take as many precautions as you can and avoid going out unless it is extremely important. Washing your hands frequently may seem frustrating but it won’t be as hard as fighting the disease after contracting it. Therefore, it is better to take precautions instead of waiting for the treatment.