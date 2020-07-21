Indian Health Ministry has warned against the use of N95 masks especially those with respiratory valves. “It is to bring to your knowledge that the use of valved respirator N95 masks is detrimental to the measures adopted for preventing the spread of coronavirus as it does not prevent the virus from escaping out of the mask”, says the letter issued by Rajiv Garg, the Director-General of Health Services, Ministry of Health, to all the states and union territories. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, you are currently not allowed to be in a public place without wearing a mask as it protects you from the deadly infection. But, recent finding suggests that wearing one (N95 mask) can be detrimental too. Also Read - Final Goodbye! Palestinian Man Climbs Wall to See Mother Through Window Before She Dies of Covid-19

So, the ministry has urged people to use home-made face masks. If you do not have one, you can use any cotton cloth that covers your face properly without leaving any gaps on the sides. Additionally, do not forget to wash that piece of cloth in boiling water for at least 5 minutes after every use. This is important to prevent getting the infection.

There are a plethora of videos available on the Internet about how to use a mask and dispose of. As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), you must wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 minutes before wearing a mask. In case you do have access to soap, you can use alcohol-based sanitiser. Ensure, your face mask fits properly and covers your nose, mouth and chin. Do not touch your mask while you are wearing it.

To take it off, firstly clean your hands with sanitiser and then remove it. Wash your hands post disposing of too. Notably, you must change your mask every 8 hours and avoid wearing a wet mask. Never share your face mask with anyone even if you are sure the person is COVID-19 negative.