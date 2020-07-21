Since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, scientists around the world are trying to develop a vaccine that can protect us from the deadly viral infection. While researchers of some countries managed to do that and their vaccine participants are under human trials, others are going through the pre-clinical trials. India has also come up as an important country that has developed its first indigenous COVID-19 vaccine, COVAXIN, whose human trials are currently going on. Apart from this vaccine, various other Indian coronavirus vaccines are also competing with each other and are raising hopes of people. Current developments and updates show that we may get some good news very soon. Til now, 7 Indian vaccine candidates have got approval from the WHO to undergo different stages of testing and clinical studies. Here, we will talk about 5 of them. Also Read - COVID-19 Cure Soon: First Trial of Oxford University's Vaccine Shows Promising Immune Response

COVAXIN

It is India's first indigenous COVID-19 vaccine that got regulatory approvals for clinical trials. It has been developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL), in collaboration with ICMR and NIV, Pune. Human trials of the vaccine are currently going on and more than 385 people have been recruited for the same til now.

ZyCoV-D

This is a vaccine candidate developed by Ahmedabad-based pharma company, Zydus Cadila. Last week, the pharma giant announced its phase 1 testing. Animal studies and pre-clinical trials of ZyCoV-D showed positive results after which it got the approval to start human trials. The company is hopeful to successfully make this vaccine available for use by March next year.

Indian Immunologicals Limited

IIL, an Indian company is developing a COVID-19 vaccine in collaboration with Griffith University, Australia. The model is still in its nascent stage. A codon-deoptimization technology has been used to make the vaccine that will directly target body cells infected by SARS-COV-2. The vaccine is still in its pre-clinical phase.

Mynvax

Mynvax is a Bengaluru-based pharma company that made an announcement a few weeks earlier about developing a protein-based vaccine for which it has applied for a Rs 15 crore grant from the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) for further research.

Adenovirus Vector Vaccine

It is being developed by a British-Swedish pharma company, AstraZeneca in partnership with the University of Oxford. AstraZeneca has tied up with Pune based Serum Institute of India for the mass-production of the vaccine after the company gets required approvals and license. If everything goes well, AstraZeneca may begin human trials of its vaccine in India in August.