Now that India has developed its first indigenous COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, it has started its preparations to begin the much-awaited human clinical trials. Covaxin will be tested on more than 1100 people. The vaccine developed by the Bharat Biotech recently got the green signal from ICMR and the apex body has given nod to a total of 12 hospitals to begin preparations to conduct human clinical trials. Two of them include Hyderabad’s Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences and Patna-based All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS). Also Read - Phase-3 Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine Begins in China

A PTI report quoted NIMS director Dr K Manohar saying, “We will select healthy individuals and draw blood and send the blood samples to designated labs in New Delhi. They will give the green signal. Then the medicine people will examine and the first shot of the vaccine will be given due observation.” Also Read - Vaccine by August 15: Covaxin Being Monitored by Top-Most Level of Government, ICMR Writes to Hospitals, Warns Them Against Laxity

As per the ICMR guidelines, the enrollment process has already been started at AIIMS in Delhi and Patna. Also, all the mandatory preparation to start the human trials have already been completed at the Patna-AIIMS. The trials will begin from July 10 at the hospital. Also Read - COVID-19 Vaccine India Update: After Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, Ahmedabad Firm Gets Nod For Human Trial

As per reports, the human trial will take at least 6 to 8 months to complete after which the final report will be submitted to the ICMR.

The trial will complete in three phases and the first phase will take at least 28 days and include fewer people. If it goes well and produces desired results, the next round will be conducted. Notably, Covaxin has already shown positive results during the animal trials conducted on rats and rabbits.

If things go well, we will hopefully get the first successfully tested vaccine for COVID-19 by the next year. Notably, the novel viral disease has affected a total of 11662574 people worldwide and 742417 in India. Also, it has reportedly killed a total of 539058 individuals globally and 20642 in India.