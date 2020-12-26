Coronavirus vaccine has finally arrived in India and the government has issued guidelines about how one can register for the vaccination and what all you are required to have for the same. It also answers all your queries regarding the COVID-19 vaccine, its doses and efficacy. Let’s straight away talk about that instead of beating around the bush. Also Read - No Coronavirus Vaccine For Kids? Latest Update on COVID Vaccine And Who All Are Safe to Take it

Who all are going to get the vaccine first?

Based on certain parameters including the availability of COVID-19 vaccine, most vulnerable group, etc., the Government of India has put around 30 crore people on the priority list. It includes frontline and healthcare workers, defense personnel, sanitation staff, etc. According to an ANI report, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan said, "After consultation with experts, we've prioritized 30 crore people for COVID -19 vaccine. It includes health workers, frontline workers like police, military, and sanitation staff, people above 50 yrs, and those who are below 50 yrs but are suffering from certain diseases.".

How to register for the coronavirus vaccine?

You need ID proof like a PAN card, pension card, passport, voter ID, MNREGA job card, or driving license to register yourself for the vaccine. Only these proofs will be valid for the same. Your state civic body will soon start the online registration facility just like Ahmedabad civic body did. Till then, you need to be patient. Notably, post online registration, you will receive an SMS on your registered mobile number. It will tell you the due date, place, and time of vaccination.

How many doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are there?

There are two doses of vaccine that you need to take in a gap of 28 days to complete the vaccination schedule.