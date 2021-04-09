COVID19 Deaths: Sunlight Causes Reduction in Mortality Rates, Experts Say

New Delhi: There’s still so much to learn about COVID-19 and researchers say increased exposure to the sun’s rays, specifically UVA, can be a simple public health intervention to prevent mortality rates from COVID-19. In the recent study, they found that sunnier areas are linked with fewer deaths from the coronavirus. Also Read - Lockdown-Like Restrictions to be Reimposed in Tamil Nadu From April 10. Full List of Curbs Here

Researchers from the University of Edinburgh compared all recorded deaths from Covid-19 in the continental US from January to April 2020 with UV levels for 2,474 US counties for the same time period. Also Read - Delhi: All Schools, Colleges Closed Till Further Orders As COVID Cases Soar In National Capital

The study found that people living in areas with the highest level of exposure to UVA rays, which makes up 95 percent of the sun’s UV light, had a lower risk of dying from Covid-19 compared with those with lower levels. The analysis was repeated in England and Italy with the same results. Also Read - Shocking Medical Negligence: 3 UP Women Given Anti-Rabies Injections Instead of Covid Vaccine, Probe Ordered

The observed reduction in risk of death from Covid-19 could not be explained by higher levels of vitamin D, the experts said. Only areas, with insufficient levels of UVB to produce significant vitamin D in the body, were included in the study published in the British Journal of Dermatology.

What factors were considered?

The researchers took into account factors known to be associated with increased exposure to the virus and risk of death such as age, ethnicity, socioeconomic status, population density, air pollution, temperature, and levels of infection in local areas.

One explanation for the lower number of deaths, which the researchers are following up, is that sunlight exposure causes the skin to release nitric oxide. This may reduce the ability of SARS Coronavirus2 — the cause of Covid-19 — to replicate, as has been found in some lab studies.

Previous research from the same group has shown that increased sunlight exposure is linked to improved cardiovascular health, with lower blood pressure and fewer heart attacks. As heart disease is a known risk factor in dying from Covid-19, this could also explain the latest findings.

The team says that due to the observational nature of the study, it is not possible to establish cause and effect. However, it may lead to interventions that could be tested as potential treatments.

The paper has been published in the British Journal of Dermatology, an official publication of the British Association of Dermatologists.

(With inputs from IANS)