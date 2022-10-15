While a cracked foot, cannot be a concern of decline in health, but it can look unpleasant and at times painful. However, on several occasions it may become infected and cause a skin illness called cellulitis. Despite several causes, there can different remedies that can actually help in getting rid of cracked heels. There are few home remedies that can fix your peeling heels at home.Also Read - Health Tips: Taking Nap After Your Meal? Stop Immediately, Things You Should Never Do Post Meal - Watch Video

Home Remedies For Cracked Heels

Peeling Heels may occur when the skin around your feet gets thick and dry. They can occur in anyone. However, there are few home remedies that can help fixing it. Here are few ways that can help you get soften feet. Also Read - Feeling Sleepy After Lunch? Tips to Control Sleepiness After Lunch | Watch Video

1. Apple Cider Vinegar: One of the most useful home ingredients, Apple cider vinegar is loaded with several beauty benefits. It is mostly consumed for weight loss. However, it can also help in getting rid of cracked heels as well. Also Read - Side Effects of Milk: Why You Should Never Start Your Day with Doodh? Ayurveda Explains

How to Use

Just take 1 cup of apple cider vinegar. Add it to a lukewarm water to soak your feet. After an hour or so, add a moisturizer to keep your feet soft.

2. Petroleum jelly or Vaseline: It is the most commonly used cream in winter seasons. It is generally applied on lips to keep it moisturized. However, it can be used for multiple purposes. It is also beneficial for cracked heels.

How to Use

Just apply some petroleum jelly on your cracked heels, avoid walking barefoot once you are done.

3. Honey: Honey consists of antibacterial and antimicrobial properties and acts as a great moisturizer. It is beneficial for skin especially during winters. Honey also can act as a best ingredient for peeling heels.

How to Use

Add one cup of honey to lukewarm water and soak your feet in that water. Once its done, scrub your feet properly. Later you can apply some moisturizer to keep your feet soft and nourished.

4. Baking Soda: Baking soda can be effective in getting rid of cracked heels. It is considered one of the most useful kitchen ingredients as it has antibacterial properties.

How to Use

Add two spoons of baking soda in lukewarm water. Later, add slices of lemon in it. Soak your feet in this water for at least 15 minutes. Once done, wash your feet and apply some oil or moisturizer in the end.