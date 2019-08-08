There’s something so comforting about indulging in hot snacks when it is pouring outside. This is why foods like samosas, vadas, bhajiyas are so popular in the monsoon. It is definitely not a good idea to order in or visit your local thelas because you have no control over the hygiene standards and also the kind and quality of ingredients they use. A number of them reuse cooking oil which is dangerous for your health. Eating outside is a sure shot way to get heart diseases, diabetes, obesity and even cancer. This is why it is best to cook food at home and eat. It is okay to eat homemade deep fried foods once in a while. This Punjabi samosa recipe by Chef Mohammad Shiraz, Hilton Bangalore Embassy Golflinks is just perfect for those rainy days.

Punjabi samosa

INGREDIENTS

Boiled Potatoes peeled ½-inch cubes 200gms

Oil 1 tablespoon

Shelled green peas boiled 50 Gms

Oil 1 litre

Cumin seeds 1 teaspoon

Ginger finely chopped 1 teaspoon

Green chillies finely chopped 3-4 nos

Red chilli powder 1 teaspoon

Dried mango powder 1 teaspoon

Garam masala powder 1 teaspoon

Salt to taste

Fresh coriander leaves chopped 2 tablespoons

For dough

Ghee Vanaspati 100 gms

Water 200 ml

Refined flour (maida) 500 Gms

Method of preparation:

To prepare the dough

• To prepare the dough, sift the flour in a bowl. Add ghee and some cold water and knead into a dough. Set aside.

To prepare the stuffing

• Heat 1 tablespoon oil in an iron kadhai.

• Add cumin seeds, ginger, green chillies and potatoes, mix and cook for 1 minute. Add red chilli powder, dried mango powder, garam masala powder and salt and mix well.

• Add boiled potato cubes and cook further

• Add chopped coriander and mix well. Remove from heat and set aside to cool.

• Heat sufficient oil in a Kadai. Deep fry the samosas on low heat till they become crisp and golden.

• Drain onto an absorbent paper.

• Serve with sweet chutney