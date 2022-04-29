Did Cricketer Faf du Plessis’ Wife Borrow Anushka Sharma’s Green Chanderi Saree to Attend Glenn Maxwell's Wedding? Find out.

Australian all-rounder Glen Maxwell tied the knot with his Indian origin fiancé Vini Raman, in Australia and celebrated the post-wedding bash on April 27. The bash was well-attended by big names including Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and Shahbaz Ahmed. The players were spotted donning traditional Indian attire. Anushka was dressed in a vibrant pink suit, whereas Virat looked dapper in a dark blue chikankari kurta and white churidar. RCB captain Faf du Plessis and his wife Imari Visser were also part of the ceremony. The couple looked stunning in ethnic outfits.Also Read - Zayed Khan Is Back With A Bang, Sets Internet On Fire With Tremendous Physical Transformation

Imari Visser for the bash opted for a green chanderi saree similar to what Anushka wore back in 2018 to attend the 34th Anniversary Priyadarshni Academy Global Awards. Imari's Banarasi chanderi silk saree had heavy borders with gold zari work that added to its regal look along with dotted patterns all over the body. Getting a Déjà vu? We are wondering if Anushka lent her stunning saree to Imari to attend the ceremony.

Check out Anushka’s look in Green Chanderi Saree Here:

Check out Imari’s Look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Imari Du Plessis (@imagesbyimari)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faf du plessis (@fafdup)



In 2018, Anushka was felicitated with Smita Patil Memorial Award for Best Actress. She opted for a middle-parted bun, a matching green bindi and a stunning neckpiece to finish her look. A stack of diamond and gold bangles adorning the wrist also added a lot to that elegant appearance. Whereas Imari decided to leave her open and opted for minimal makeup with zero accessories.

According to you, which look do you like better? Anushka’s or Imari’s? Let us know in the comments below!