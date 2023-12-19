Curd Benefits: Is It Healthy to Have Dahi in Winter? Here’s The Truth!

Home

In winter, curd is often considered to worsen or cause cough and cold. But how true is this claim? Let's find out!

Curd is called a probiotic-rich food that is beneficial for gut health. Probiotics refer to live bacteria and yeast that are good for your digestive system. Probiotics provide good bacteria that help maintain gut flora. People who usually experience digestive issues can benefit by eating probiotic-rich foods. Besides this, curd has a cooling effect that helps keep your body a delight in summer. But in winter, it is often considered to worsen or cause cough and cold. But how true is this claim? Let’s find out

Is it Good or Bad to Have Curd in Winter?

During winter it is important to strengthen your immunity to avoid falling sick. Curd is rich in nutrients and is a rich source of calcium, which is required for strong and healthy bones. NDTV spoke to Dr Mickey Rubin, an expert in nutrition research for the National Dairy Council and he suggested “Yogurt is enriched with probiotics and zinc, which help boost immunity. According to research, zinc can reduce the duration of cold symptoms, but the amount of zinc needed for benefits, at least 75 milligrams, is much higher than the 2 milligrams present in an 8-ounce cup of yoghurt.” Digestion boosting benefits of curd can help boost immunity and keep you falling sick.

However, those suffering from asthma, cough, cold and sinus should have curd in moderation. According to nutritionist Rupali Datta, “Cold-temperature foods should not be had in winter season, as the body has to work twice as hard to bring them up to the body temperature.”

What is an Effective Way to Eat Curd in Winter?

To keep cold and other seasonal illnesses at bay, an effective way to eat curd in winter is to have it only before 5 pm. Eating cold curd at night can create mucous, especially in people suffering from allergies and asthma. You can have curd as soon as it sets and avoid eating the refrigerated one. So, it can be safely revealed that eating curd during winter is completely safe and healthy.

