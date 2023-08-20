Home

Lifestyle

Curd vs Yogurt: What is The Difference and Which is the Healthier Option For Weight Loss?

Curd vs Yogurt: What is The Difference and Which is the Healthier Option For Weight Loss?

Weight loss diet: Curd and yogurt are similar dairy products, white in colour but offer different health benefits.

Curd vs Yoghurt: What is The Difference and Which is the Healthier Option For Weight Loss?

Curd and Yogurt, the two terms have often been considered to be synonyms. However, you will be surprised to know they are different. Their appearance is similar, but in reality, they both are different products, prepared differently and offer varying health benefits. They are highly nutritious and are considered effective for those who are trying to lose weight. Let us find out which one is healthier.

Trending Now

Curd vs Yogurt: What is The Difference?

Curd is made by curdling milk by using an edible acidic substance like lemon juice, vinegar or curd itself. On the other hand, yogurt is a dairy product created by fermenting milk using bacteria. The bacterium that is used to ferment milk is known as yoghurt culture.

Curd is an essential part of Indian cuisine and is found in every Indian household. It is a rich source of calcium, B-2 vitamin, B-12 potassium and magnesium. While, Yogurt contains an excellent source of protein, calcium and potassium and is relatively low in calories.

Health Benefits of Yogurt

Yogurt contains pantothenic acid or Vitamin B5, protein, potassium and molybdenum.

Protein content in yogurt makes it weight-loss-friendly.

Yogurt is beneficial for the digestive system. It even reduces the uncomfortable symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome.

Several studies found that yoga consumption can help manage weight, lower body fat and reduces waist circumference.

Yogurt is benefical for gut health as it helps in keeping the stomach cool

Health Benefits of Curd

Curd is a rich source of calcium and can be beneficial for your teeth and bones.

Curd is also good for your hair and can help in reducing dandruff, thanks to the antibacterial properties of lactic acid.

As it is high in calcium, it prevents your body from pumping more cortisol, which is a stress hormone. Hormonal imbalance can cause several problems like hypertension, obesity and cholesterol.

Good bacteria in curd can be beneficial for immune system.

Curd is natural and it varies from house to house since it does not contain the standard amount of live bacteria and cannot be considered as probiotic.

Which is Better For Weight Loss?

Curd is prepared naturally and is not a probiotic. So it is considered an effective choice for weight loss. Yogurt, however, is probiotic, which can help speed up your weight loss. Several studies indicate that probiotic is effective for weight loss. Always prefer plain yogurt as flavoured yogurt can contain artificial sweeteners, which can be harmful.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES