Dark circles or puffy eyes start appearing mostly due to lack of sleep. Staring at the laptop screen or mobile phone constantly for long-duration also results in tired, dry, and itchy eyes. Rubbing your eyes also leads to the darkening of the undereye skin. An unbalanced diet, as well as less water consumption, also increases the appearance of dark circles. To get rid of dark circles, it’s important to maintain a healthy lifestyle and include foods that are rich in vitamins and nutrition. Also Read - World Renowned Dermatologist Suggests Skincare Tips to Get Rid of Dark Circles And Baggy Eyes

By adding food rich in Vitamin K, C, A, and E can help in reducing dark circles. To get rid of dark circles, one should consume at least 2 litres of water every day and take 8 hours of sleep. As per NDTV, hydrating foods, mineral-rich foods, and foods that have circulation-boosting antioxidants are a plus. Also Read - Here is How to Use Castor Oil to Get Rid of Dark Circles

We have made a list of 5 food items that will cure dark circles at home. Also Read - Beauty Tips: How to Use Almond Oil to Get Rid of Dark Circles

Cucumber: Cucumber has a high water content, which will keep your body hydrated and cure dark circles. Cucumber is rich in collagen-boosting silica, skin-strengthening sulphur, and has vitamins A, C, E, and K.

Watermelon: Like cucumber, watermelon too has high-water content. The fruit has a 92% water ratio. It is rich in beta carotene, lycopene, fibre, vitamin B1 and B6, vitamin C, potassium, and magnesium which is good for your eyes.

Tomatoes: Being rich in phytochemicals including lycopene and beta-carotene, tomatoes can reduce oxidative damage and dark circles too. Its application can make the skin soft and supple. All you need to do is to make a mixture of tomato and lemon juice. Apply it below your eyes and leave it there for at least 10 minutes. Do it on a daily basis.

Sesame: This magical seed is often referred to as the magic food. It contains Vitamin E which helps in reducing dark circles.

Blueberries: This fruit is rich in antioxidants lutein and anthocyanins. It is known for its multiple benefits for eye health. It protects the delicate blood vessels and improving circulation to the eyes.