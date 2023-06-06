Curry Leaves For Hair Growth: 5 Benefits of Using Kadi Patta For Lustrous And Healthy Locks

Home

The voluminous and healthy locks every woman wishes could be achieved with the help of curry leaves. Know some incredible benefits of Kadi Patta for stronger hair.

Curry leaves are native to India and Sri Lanka and are an important part of Indian curries and South Indian foods. Popularly known as kadi patta or meetha neem by ayurvedic practitioners, the name itself leaves you with a mouthwatering flavour. Besides, how essential this ingredient is in food, there are some other health benefits of curry leaves that probably one should dig dipper into.

Curry leaves is considered effective for hair growth. The voluminous and healthy locks every woman wishes could be achieved with the help of curry leaves. These leaves are rich in vitamin C, iron and calcium that induces hair growth by boosting the restoration process of your scalp. These vital nutrients in curry patta is important for your hair growth. Nutritionist, Kiran Kukreja suggest some more benefits of curry leaves for hair, as per science.

5 Benefits of Using Curry leaves or Kadi Patta For Lustrous And Healthy Locks

Nourishes the scalp: Curry leaves are rich in antioxidants, proteins, and amino acids, which help nourish the scalp. A healthy scalp is crucial for promoting hair growth and maintaining overall hair health. Stimulates hair growth: The nutrients present in curry leaves help stimulate hair follicles, promoting hair growth. They also contain beta-carotene, which gets converted to vitamin A, an essential nutrient for hair growth. Strengthens hair roots: Curry leaves contain minerals like calcium, phosphorus, iron, and selenium, which are beneficial for strengthening hair follicles and roots. Stronger roots lead to reduced hair fall and breakage. Prevents premature graying: The antioxidants present in the leaves neutralize free radicals, which are responsible for aging and oxidative stress on the hair. The tradition of adding curry leaves to dals and curries in Indian cuisine is not just for flavor but also for their potential health benefits. Repairs damage tresses: Be it a unhealthy diet or extremely polluted evironment, most of the negative effects are shown on your hair. Curry leaves help you fight the negative effects of pollutants and free radicals. These leaves allow your hair to stay healthier, younger and stronger

