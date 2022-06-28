Contrary to the popular belief, cycling is not just a leisure activity but a serious fitness regimen for most people. For most cyclists, it is their passion and a way to maintain their physique. Cycling works on cardiovascular fitness builds strength, raises your metabolic rate and burns body fat.Also Read - Facing Unexpected Weight Gain? Here Are 6 Reasons Behind Those Extra Kilos

But to get as much as you can out of each cycling session, you must know some crucial tips on how to improve both; your endurance and speed on the bike. Be it a couple of minutes or hour-long rides, the below listed some tips that will help you make the most of your riding sessions. Rohit Mohan Pugalia, Co-Founder of The Rooted Co. shares tips on how to get the most out of your cycling session. Also Read - Health Myth Busted: Can You Eat After 7 pm And Still Lose Weight? Here's What We Know

Set yourself a goal

If you are planning to bank on cycling to be a fitness advantage, it is important that you do not just see it as a chore. Strap a fitness band on your wrist, set yourself an overall goal and start paddling to attain that. A structured plan with the number of days, hours and calorie burnouts will motivate you and help you reach your target faster. Also Read - Yoga For Weight Loss: 6 Asanas to Help You Burn Belly Fat

Improve your diet

The biggest gains in your cycling session are made by improving your diet. No matter how much you train yourself, it is insufficient without hydration and a healthy meal course. Choose carbohydrates that will refuel energy and also a limited amount of healthy fat. Yes, you heard it right. It is crucial to repair muscle tissue after a workout and provide shock absorption for feet and organs. A great snack option is Granola which provides you with all of that and other essential nutrients to keep you up on the saddle for long.

Try 30-second sprint blasts

Start with warming up for 10 minutes. Then, sprint all out for 30 seconds and release the pressure on the paddle. Give yourself a 2-minute recovery time and sprint again for 30 seconds. Repeating these 30-second sprint blasts for about ten to twelve times will help your body work on its fat and muscle building more effectively.

Group it up

What is that one thing that works better than self-motivation? You guessed it right- it is group motivation. The days of spending hours all alone on the rollers can be boring and monotonous. Get your peers and close-knit friends to join you and challenge yourself to beat them. Moreover, the social aspect of the ride will help the time fly by and you would have reached your fitness goal before even realizing you did.

Be at it

Any cyclist would agree that cycling consistently makes a world of difference. With any form of exercise, the results show over a period of time. Being at it is the only way to achieve your fitness targets. Consistent riding helps you maintain fitness levels, gives you an active lifestyle and you also get access to unlimited health benefits. Be regular and dedicated and a wondrous positive transformation will be on its way.

Now that you know how to derive the utmost advantage from your cycling sessions, gear up and hit the road now.