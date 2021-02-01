Aries Also Read - Daily Horoscope, January 31, 2021: Cancers Will Have Easy-go-Lucky Approach, Aquarians Will Enjoy a Romantic Day

Adding to the Monday blues is their emotional frame of mind. These people will remain emotional and sentimental throughout the day. Also Read - Daily Horoscope, January 29, 2021: Taurus Will be Hyperactive, Scorpions Can Expect Immediate Financial Gains

Taurus

They are sick of getting deviated every time they try to concentrate on anything. Therefore, they will remain very much focused on whatever they do.

Gemini

They will forget their old enmity and bad happenings. It is possible that they will extend a hand friendship to those with whom they have not had a cordial relationship.

Cancer

It looks like the weekend hangover is still there, as the Cancer zodiac people will continue to feel lazy this Monday.

Leo

They will remain food loving throughout the day. The Leo people will eat good food and more food. They should be particular about overeating.

Virgo

Marriage is very close on the cards and so you are start making preparations for it. No other day is better than today to get started.

Libra

The Librans will take some time out from the day to watch their favourite show or movie on Netflix or other streaming platforms. They will be couch potatoes for today.

Scorpio

These people should be very careful about issues related to their health. They must eat good and sleep well to ensure their health remains intact.

Sagittarius

It is a day of Monday blues for the Sagittarians. They might feel low throughout the day, failing to muster the energy needed to get going on the first day of week.

Capricorn

The Capricorn people are likely to travel to some nearby or even distant place. The trip might be a professional tour.

Aquarius

These people will not remain in the pink of health today. They might even fall sick or face other issues related to their health.

Pisces

They will make a plan to go out to some spiritual places or holy places with their family members. They will remain religious.