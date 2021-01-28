Aries: They will concentrate on finance-related matters today. After long they will be money minded and think of profits they can make. Also Read - Horoscope Today, January 27, 2021: Virgos Will be Creative, Capricorns Will be Focused on Achieving Their Goals

Taurus: They will indulge themselves in binge-watching any of their favourite series or movie. Netflix and chill is the mantra for them

Gemini: It will be a day full of nostalgia for the Gemini people. They might just croon a song and indulge in karaoke activities.

Cancer: People from this zodiac sign will be very protective of their family members. They will also be morally supportive of them.

Leo: It is expected to be a romantic Thursday for them. They might also end the day with a candlelight dinner with their partner.

Virgo: The Virgo people will be very active today and are expected to indulge themselves in some sporting activity. A good day for them to go for a match of cricket with friends.

Libra: They will just relax at their homes and remain glued to television sets. These people may watch their favourite movie or series.

Scorpio: It is a good day for the Scorpio people to go for a long drive. They might go for it solo or along with some close friends.

Sagittarius: This whole week seems to be a family week for the Sagittarians. On this day, they might go out somewhere with the family.

Capricorn: They will be content with whatever they have. However, their struggle to keep doing better in life professionally will continue.

Aquarius: These people will continue to remain excited and motivated throughout the day. It is their enthusiasm that will keep them going.

Pisces: They will keep their emotions at bay and indulge in activities that make them happy. They will do everything they like doing.