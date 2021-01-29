Aries Also Read - Daily Horoscope, January 28, 2021: Aries to Concentrate on Finance-related matters; a Romantic Thursday for Leo

People of this sun sign will spend their day planning for a holiday in the near future. With the days of lockdown now over, it is the right time to pack bags and get going. Also Read - Horoscope Today, January 27, 2021: Virgos Will be Creative, Capricorns Will be Focused on Achieving Their Goals

Taurus

They will be full of energy on the last working day of the week. They will remain hyperactive going into the weekend.

Gemini

As another tiring week comes to an end, the Gemini people will make sure that they take out some time and go out for movies with their loved ones.

Cancer

It is now time for them to care about their own wellbeing. They should be very careful about their health so that the weekend is not spent on the bed.

Leo

The day will be full of fun for the Leo natives. People can indulge in whichever activity gives them the adrenaline rush.

Virgo

They will love to dance or indulge in some extra-curricular activities. It is quite possible that they will let their hair down ahead of the weekend.

Libra

They will experiment with new things. They will ignore their usual chores to indulge in activities they don’t usually get involved in. For some it might be watching a movie while for other it might be some sports.

Scorpio

They might expect good fortune when it comes to finance and money related matters. Some immediate financial gains cannot be ruled out.

Sagittarius

It is one of those days when the Sagittarians might go to some spiritual or holy places. For example, they can just visit the nearby temple.

Capricorn

They will indulge themselves in some brainstorming sessions so that they can think of new initiatives when it comes to their profession, work or business.

Aquarius

The Aquarius people will play good Samaritans today, as they are very likely to lend a helping hand to others in need.

Pisces

These people will spend the day making themselves more informed than before. They are likely to spend the day watching news on television.