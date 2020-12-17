2020 has been a crazy year, with many unexpected turn of events. We spent more than half of the year in lockdown, thanks to the Coronavirus pandemic, and got enough time to brush up our culinary skills. People on social media almost ‘spammed’ our timelines with recipe videos or pictures of what’s cooking in their kitchen. Well, that of course reflected in searches on search engines that people from across the globe were typing. Search engine giant Google revealed the search trends in India and the world, it came up with ‘Year in Search 2020.’ It showed that recipe-related searches hit a new record – ‘how to make Dalgona coffee’ was one of the top queries in its ‘How to’ section. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Beats Ajay Devgn And Akshay Kumar on Google: Dil Bechara Becomes Top Searched Movie of 2020 in India

The Whipped Cream or the Dalgona Coffee was the most searched recipe in the world and of course, social media is living proof of that. The list had Ekmek on the second spot, followed by Sourdough bread and Pizza on the third. The only Indian food item that appeared on Google’s global trends’ list was Naan at the 10th position. Check out the list here:

How to make Dalgona coffee?

This beverage can be made with just four ingredients- equal parts of coffee, granulated sugar, hot water, and hot milk. Be it on Instagram or Twitter, this instant coffee was a huge hit and it also treated our tastebuds. Fun fact: This coffee is known as frappé coffee in Greece and whipped coffee at other places around the world. This aroma-filled beverage was named ‘Dalgona coffee’ because it has similarities with a South Korean’s famous honeycomb toffee called Dalgona. If you want to learn how to make Dalgona Coffee in one-minute, then check out this recipe:

So how do you like to enjoy your Dalgona coffee?