Garlic is an aromatic edible bulb that has a pungent taste. It is widely consumed in India and worldwide and is known for its plethora of benefits. It is used as a flavouring agent in various cuisines. Garlic is known to have therapeutic and healing properties that protect you from inflammatory diseases, bacterial infections, and cardiovascular problems. Its antioxidant-rich content helps in dealing with skin issues like dandruff, which is an extremely common issue affecting both young and old people across the globe. Also Read - Home Remedies to Prevent Dandruff on Eyelashes And Eyebrows

Dandruff is extremely stubborn and causes itchiness and flakiness in the scalp. This can be detrimental to the health of your scalp and hair. Dandruff is responsible for heavy hair loss and severe skin infection. Garlic is one of the most effective and ideal antidotes for dandruff. It provides nourishment to your scalp and clears the infection. You can either consume garlic daily or apply its juice on your scalp for extracting its benefits. Doing both can offer quick results. Here, we tell you how garlic helps you get rid of dandruff. Also Read - How to Treat Dandruff And Get a Healthy Scalp Using Neem?

How Garlic Helps in Treating Dandruff

Garlic contains antioxidants and phytonutrients that improve your immunity and prevent the onset of skin infections along with other health issues. It is known to prevent diseases like Seborrhoeic dermatitis and dandruff. Applying garlic on your scalp can regulate the production of sebum and improve the flow of blood. This is how it removes the flaky skin and strengthens the root of your tresses. Also, garlic juice prevents the falling of hair and makes your tresses look shiny and thick. Also Read - Hair-Care Tips: How to Use Baking Soda to Get Rid of Dandruff?