Wintertime dandruff is typically brought on by a dry, itchy scalp. This is caused by a number of factors, including a lot of the Malassezia fungus and dry, chilly air.

Dandruff in Winter: How to Treat Dry And Flaky Scalp Naturally at Home?

Dandruff in Winter: The toughest season for those of us who have dandruff is certainly winter. The flaking reaches a whole new level as the skin becomes dry. Dandruff is mostly caused by seborrheic dermatitis (a skin condition that causes scaly patches and red skin on the scalp), or scalp psoriasis. Dry skin issues are typically the cause of flaking that gets worse in the winter.

Why Dandruff Gets Worse During Winter?

The winter season causes dandruff worse because of the dry, chilly air that causes your scalp to lose moisture more quickly. Strangely, having a dry scalp causes your body to produce more oil to defend itself, which exacerbates dandruff. As winter approaches, dandruff appears more frequently. Some people start to notice it as soon as fall arrives. These are some treatments that will help you permanently banish dandruff from your scalp!

Award-winning nutritionist Lovneet Batra says, “As the chilly winds of winter embrace us, they often bring along an unwelcome companion – dandruff. But fear not, because, with a little winter hair-care magic, you can bid farewell to those flakes and keep your locks lustrous all season long.” The expert shares three home remedies to treat dandruff.

3 Natural Ways to Treat Dandruff at Home

Neem Extract: Neem helps to clean the scalp and it also clears clogged pores while improving hair growth. The regenerative properties of neem are extremely essential and impactful for the treatment of dandruff. Apply neem leaf extract and wash it off with lukewarm water. Coconut Oil With Turmeric: Coconut oil penetrates beneath the epidermis (top layer of skin) and acts as a barrier to help protect from further dryness and inflammation. Coconut oil has also been traditionally used as a natural anti-microbial product. This is thanks to key ingredients, such as lauric acid. Turmeric’s antifungal and antibacterial properties can treat scalp conditions and irritations such as dandruff. Amla Powder With Yogurt: Amla, known as Indian gooseberry, is an ample source of vitamin C. Powdered amla is used as an essential for dandruff. On the other hand. yoghurt contains friendly bacteria that keep yeast in check. Mix 2 tsp amla powder with yoghurt and then apply it on your scalp.

