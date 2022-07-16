When you’re dressed up, the most embarrassing thing that could happen is a need to scratch an itchy scalp while also knowing that a cascade of white flakes would follow, onto a jet black blazer- laid bare for all to see. Dandruff is a medical condition that has united more than half of the adult population worldwide, regardless of age and gender. Dandruffs thrive in moist environments and, as a result, become a nuisance during the summers and monsoons due to excessive humidity and sweating. However in winters they become excessive and makes scalp itchy and dry. Although there is no way to completely alleviate it from our lives but, there are few home remedies that you can try to minimize dandruff from your beautiful tresses.Also Read - Haircare Tips: 7 Ayurveda Solutions to Get Rid of Dandruff Instantly

Aloe Vera Gel: Aloe vera is not only cooling, but it also exfoliates the skin and has anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties. It is best to extract some directly from the aloe vera plant because it is transparent and has a thick consistency. It can be applied to the scalp and washed away with a medicated anti-dandruff shampoo.

Curd: Following a home remedy to treat dandruff can be difficult, especially since curd is very messy. When curd is applied to your hair, it is very effective in treating dandruff. Apply some curd on your scalp for half and hour and wash it with a mild shampoo then see the results.

Vinegar: Vinegar contains medicinal properties that can kill the bad fungus, making it an easy remedy for getting rid of dandruff. This also aids in the treatment of skin issues such as acne and scalp itchiness.

Green Tea: Green tea has antifungal properties and is an antioxidant that can help you restore the health of your scalp. All you need to do to cure dandruff is apply some cooled green tea on your scalp and you will notice a difference.

Neem: Neem is a very effective dandruff treatment and is found as one of the main ingredients in most shampoos. Because neem has anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties, neem works great as a quick and easy at-home dandruff solution.