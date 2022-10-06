It is a common belief that oil will cure dandruff. Since most people who suffer from dandruff associate dandruff with flaky and dry scalp, they think the only way to get rid of dandruff is to oil hair. While oil has been recommended from generation to generation for nourishing the hair and for healthy hair, oiling is not going to aid in reducing dandruff. Ms. Arthi Raguram, Founder of Deyga Organics reveals

Does Oiling Hair Increase Dandruff?

Dandruff is a fungal infection on the scalp that appears as dry and flaky. However, it's not the dryness of the scalp that is causing dandruff. Just as our skin pores get clogged due to excess sebum or oil production from the face and form acne, similarly, when the oil on our scalp gets trapped leads to dandruff formation.

When you oil your hair frequently and keep it overnight, your scalp accumulates more and more dead skin cells. Also, the oil gets trapped in hair follicles and leads to dandruff. Since dandruff is like a yeast infection on the scalp, the oil attracts more bacteria to the scalp and it turns into dry and flaky parts.

An oily scalp is a breeding ground for bacteria. Carrier oils like olive oil and coconut oil are loaded with fatty acids which help the bacteria to grow more on the scalp. So, an oily scalp is not going to reduce dandruff, rather it may increase it.

What Are Some Ways to Reduce Dandruff?

If you think a dry scalp is causing dandruff and moisturizing the scalp with oil will help battle the issue, then you have to find new ways to reduce dandruff. Some of the home remedies include using lemon, aloe vera gel, and tea tree oil to treat dandruff. Apple cider vinegar mixed with water or baking soda diluted in water can also help in preventing dandruff. Make sure to use a gentle shampoo on the scalp and keep your scalp fresh from dirt, dead skin cells, or oil to keep dandruff at bay.

Certainly, oiling is not the answer when it comes to treating dandruff. Oiling hair will only boost dandruff on the scalp which can lead to hair fall and dull hair. If you are suffering from dandruff, make sure to follow the home remedies to get the best results.